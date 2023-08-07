NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 4, 2020 to July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Verizon Communications Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

