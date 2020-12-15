W. Michael Shipman to Retire; Larry A. Miller to be Named North Dallas Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer

W. Michael Shipman W. Michael Shipman

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) (“NDBT”) today announced that W. Michael Shipman will retire as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2021. Shipman will be succeeded by NDBT’s current President, Larry A. Miller, effective April 1, 2021.

“It is fitting that during North Dallas Bank & Trust’s 60th year in business, we appoint a new leader who has Larry’s vision, strong management style and customer based focus approach to banking,” said Shipman. “Larry’s character, ability to be innovative and his proven decision-making skills will serve our bank well as NDBT begins a new decade. We are confident that under Larry’s direction and influence NDBT will continue to raise the expectations of what a bank can be.”

Shipman Background

Shipman has had a distinguished 48-year career in financial services, including 25 years with NDBT and previously served as president and CEO of two other banks.

Shipman’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in finance from Texas Tech University, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, the Executive Development program at Texas Christian University’s school of Business and Texas Tech University’s Intermediate School of Banking.

Miller Background

Larry Miller’s entire 38 year career has been spent here at NDBT. “Larry promotes an environment of collaboration at NDBT and leads with integrity. Community involvement, diversity and inclusion, service, responsiveness and nurturing our customer relationships are all values by which our team operates, and Larry embraces these critical principles and keeps them at the forefront of our business strategy,” said Shipman.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University, where he also earned his master’s degree in business administration. Active in the community, Miller’s involvement includes Watermark Community Church, Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Human Impact. Miller also serves on the Texas A&M University Commercial Banking Program Advisory Board Executive Committee and as the Treasurer.

ABOUT NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. Founded in 1961, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT) has five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.