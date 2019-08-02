W. Michael Smiley To Join Focus Partner Firm TrinityPoint Wealth

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that W. Michael Smiley (“Smiley”) has joined Focus partner firm TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC (“TrinityPoint”).

Smiley will join TrinityPoint as a Managing Partner and will continue to serve clients out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Smiley provides comprehensive and customized financial planning and portfolio management services to individuals and families. Through this transaction, TrinityPoint will expand its foothold in an attractive geography and Smiley will have access to additional resources, ensuring continued best of class service for his clients.

“I am confident that TrinityPoint will allow me to enhance my clients’ experience through access to the additional resources and scale of a larger organization. I have known the team at TrinityPoint for a long time and they have always demonstrated an unwavering commitment to putting their clients’ interests and financial well-being first,” said Mike Smiley.

“We are excited to partner with Mike, whom I have known for many years and respect as an exceptional advisor with the utmost commitment to personalized care and high-touch client engagement,” said Jim Betzig, CEO of TrinityPoint. “This transaction will give our firm a footprint in North Carolina and we look forward to welcoming Mike and his clients to the TrinityPoint family.”

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Mike Smiley to the TrinityPoint team,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. “This transaction exemplifies the value that we add to our partner firms through great talent recruitment and enhanced client service offerings. These attributes demonstrate the power of our model and industry-leading M&A capabilities.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com .

About TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC (“TrinityPoint”) is an independent investment advisory firm based in Milford, Connecticut. TrinityPoint’s dedicated financial advisors have decades of experience serving individuals and families, retirement plans and institutions that include endowments, foundations and non-profits. At TrinityPoint Wealth, every client is important. As fiduciaries, TrinityPoint provides independent, objective financial advice in an open and transparent environment, where its clients’ best interests always come first. For more information about TrinityPoint, please visit www.trinitypointwealth.com .

