W. R. Grace & Co. welcomes new UNIPOL® Polypropylene Technology Licensee in Indonesia

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace) the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) technology, has received a commitment from PT Kilang Pertamina International (PT KPI) to use Grace’s UNIPOL® PP technology, which is part of its larger initiative, the Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) Olefin Complex Development Project in Indonesia. This project will empower PT KPI to increase refinery and polyolefin capacity by addressing the gap between strong demand growth of petrochemicals and the shortage in domestic production capacity.

The 600 KTA polypropylene plant will be designed to produce homopolymers, random and impact copolymers to cover domestic and international market needs.

Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business said, “We thank PT KPI for trusting Grace UNIPOL® PP technology to deliver the technology, innovation and services that PT KPI will use to grow and enhance the polymer market in Indonesia and beyond. As a member of the UNIPOL® PP technology global community, through the PPartner Program™, they can gain access to services and knowledge for the lifetime of the plant to enhance efficiency and performance.”

Visit Grace’s website for more information about our plastics and polymer catalysts and the UNIPOL® PP technology .

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace’s all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufactures the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for our customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service and support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® , PPARTNER PROGRAM™, and PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “plans,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; competitive positions; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, currency exchange rate changes; public health and safety concerns; natural disasters and force majeure events; changes in laws and regulations; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; Grace’s legal and environmental proceedings; costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations (including those pertaining to climate change); cyberattacks; the economics of its customers’ industries; and shifting consumer preferences. Past results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as the dates originally made. Grace undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of their publication herein.

