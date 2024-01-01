New plan bans selling of native timbers and includes transition payouts to sawmills and towns to diversify industryThe end of unsustainable commercial logging in Western Australia could save almost 20,000 square kilometres of forest, the state government says.Chopping down native karri, jarrah and wandoo hardwood in the state’s south-west and selling it is banned from Monday. The state’s environment minister, Reece Whitby, said it was a historic moment for WA. Continue reading…

