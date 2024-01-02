Commissioner Col Blanch says alleged offender appeared to be resisting arrest during incident at Perth pubFollow our Australia news live blog for latest updatesWestern Australia’s top cop has backed a police officer filmed punching a man who was pinned to the ground outside a Perth pub during New Year’s Eve celebrations.Video of the incident shows the officer repeatedly punching the 25-year-old man in the body as two other officers held him down during an arrest just after midnight on Sunday. Continue reading…

