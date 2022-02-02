Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Wabash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Wabash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

  • Record backlog of $2.5 billion up 31% sequentially and 70% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter revenue of $479.3 million
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $(18.6) million or operating income of $9.7 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis
  • Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.51) or $0.07 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis
  • 2022 EPS outlook maintained, updated for reduced amortization impact at $1.75
  • Company announces move to unified Wabash branded offerings, retirement of legacy brand names

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2021 net sales were $479.3 million as supply chain challenges persisted. Operating loss was $(18.6) million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, operating income was $9.7 million or 2.0% of net sales. Net loss was $(25.3) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share. Adjusting for debt transactions costs and non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, fourth quarter net income was $3.7 million, or $0.07 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

For the full year 2021, revenue totaled $1.8 billion with operating income of $33.5 million. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, operating income was $60.0 million or 3.3% of sales. Net income was $1.2 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.02. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net income was $29.1 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.56.

Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.8 million, or 4.8% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $117.0 million, or 6.5% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $2.5 billion as new order activity continued to outpace shipments during the fourth quarter. Backlog rose 31% compared to September 2021 and was 70% above December 2020.

“After two years of accomplishments in our reorganization, new customer acquisition, and strategic growth as One Wabash, the culmination of our efforts is how we go to market with a powerful brand strategy designed to carry all of our legacy brands into the future,” explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Last quarter we communicated the modification of our corporate name to Wabash and today we’re excited to follow on to announce the streamlining of our product brand architecture to further leverage the Wabash brand name. Moving to Wabash-branded offerings while retiring legacy product brand names will serve as the external manifestation of our One Wabash structure.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company has issued guidance of approximately $2.3 billion in sales and earnings per diluted share of at least $1.75. 

Mr. Yeagy continued, “As our guidance suggests, we remain optimistic about 2022 as our One Wabash organization has executed meaningful cost recovery within our order backlog, which grew to another record level during the fourth quarter. While our financial outlook assumes no improvement in supply chain conditions, other known changes including hiring activity and the initiation of pass-through pricing on commodities ensure a new level of margin stability and EPS certainty for Wabash in 2022. Longer-term we remain focused on bringing new products and technologies to market, building out adjacent revenue streams and growing beyond the equipment cycle.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

    Wabash        
Three Months Ended December 31,    2021     2020         
Units Shipped                
New trailers             11,655               10,585          
New truck bodies             3,230               3,300          
Used trailers             25               170          
                 
    Transportation Solutions   Parts & Service
Three Months Ended December 31,    2021     2020     2021     2020 
    (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales   $ 443,146     $ 361,280     $ 38,143     $ 44,985  
Gross profit   $ 36,854     $ 36,119     $ 7,958     $ 10,848  
Gross profit margin     8.3 %     10.0 %     20.9 %     24.1 %
(Loss) income from operations   $ (7,623 )   $ 13,396     $ 1,692     $ 8,808  
(Loss) income from operations margin     (1.7 )%     3.7 %     4.4 %     19.6 %
Adjusted income from operations   $ 17,996     $ 15,515     $ 4,419     $ 6,551  
Adjusted income from operations margin     4.1 %     4.3 %     11.6 %     14.6 %

Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $443.1 million, an increase of 22.7% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of strong customer demand and improving rates of production. During the quarter, GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $18.0 million or 4.1% of sales when adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks.

Parts & Service’s net sales for the fourth quarter were $38.1 million, a decrease of 15.2% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the divestiture of Extract Technology on June 30, 2021. Operating income was $1.7 million during the quarter. Adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, Parts and Services’ fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 million, or 11.6% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt transactions (including losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed), impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash (used in) provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share each reflect adjustments for sales of assets, non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment’s continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, February 2, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or order volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak), the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

  December 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,778     $ 217,677  
Accounts receivable, net   176,511       101,301  
Inventories   237,621       163,750  
Prepaid expenses and other   43,795       63,036  
Total current assets   529,705       545,764  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   232,425       209,676  
Goodwill   188,443       199,560  
Intangible assets   114,441       166,887  
Other assets   42,057       39,583  
Total assets $ 1,107,071     $ 1,161,470  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $     $  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   59       348  
Accounts payable   173,950       104,425  
Other accrued liabilities   115,316       130,980  
Total current liabilities   289,325       235,753  
Long-term debt   428,315       447,979  
Finance lease obligations         30  
Deferred income taxes   36,019       46,777  
Other non-current liabilities   27,873       26,052  
Total liabilities   781,532       756,591  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 48,954,482 and 52,536,482 shares outstanding, respectively   759       755  
Additional paid-in capital   653,978       644,695  
Retained earnings   92,111       107,233  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   859       7,633  
Treasury stock, at cost: 27,013,275 and 23,004,607 common shares, respectively   (422,168 )     (355,437 )
Total stockholders’ equity   325,539       404,879  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,107,071     $ 1,161,470  
 
 
 

WABASH
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2021     2020     2021     2020 
Net sales $ 479,277     $ 404,078     $ 1,803,268     $ 1,481,889  
Cost of sales   436,629       358,582       1,606,801       1,322,135  
Gross profit   42,648       45,496       196,467       159,754  
General and administrative expenses   22,067       24,166       88,807       92,740  
Selling expenses   5,371       5,686       23,691       25,080  
Amortization of intangible assets   5,630       5,497       22,858       21,981  
Impairment and other, net   28,200       106       27,569       105,561  
Income (loss) from operations   (18,620 )     10,041       33,542       (85,608 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (5,097 )     (6,291 )     (23,128 )     (24,194 )
Other, net   (8,929 )     240       (9,124 )     588  
Other expense, net   (14,026 )     (6,051 )     (32,252 )     (23,606 )
Income (loss) before income tax   (32,646 )     3,990       1,290       (109,214 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (7,333 )     (1,504 )     126       (11,802 )
Net income (loss) $ (25,313 )   $ 5,494     $ 1,164     $ (97,412 )
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ (0.51 )   $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ (1.84 )
Diluted $ (0.51 )   $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ (1.84 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):              
Basic   49,400       52,840       50,684       52,945  
Diluted   49,400       53,831       51,608       52,945  
               
Dividends declared per share $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
                               
                               
                               

WABASH
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 1,164     $ (97,412 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation   25,984       25,989  
Amortization of intangibles   22,858       21,981  
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business divestiture   (1,594 )     (1,567 )
Loss on debt extinguishment   9,504       396  
Deferred income taxes   (8,147 )     5,016  
Stock-based compensation   7,059       4,509  
Non-cash interest expense   1,082       1,112  
Impairment   29,163       107,114  
Accounts receivable   (80,879 )     71,436  
Inventories           (74,804 )     21,099  
Prepaid expenses and other   8,570       (2,875 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   54,862       (28,266 )
Other, net   (2,292 )     (4,398 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (7,470 )     124,134  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (49,105 )     (20,131 )
Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestiture   22,029       17,115  
Net cash used in investing activities   (27,076 )     (3,016 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   2,228       1,273  
Borrowings under new senior notes   400,000        
Borrowings under term loan credit facility, net of original issuance discount         148,500  
Dividends paid   (16,435 )     (17,324 )
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   50,823       45,794  
Payments under revolving credit facilities   (17,788 )     (45,794 )
Principal payments under finance lease obligations   (319 )     (327 )
Principal payments against old senior notes   (315,000 )     (10,000 )
Principal payments under term loan credit facility   (138,835 )     (146,393 )
Debt issuance costs paid   (9,296 )     (791 )
Stock repurchases   (66,731 )     (18,895 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (111,353 )     (43,957 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:      
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (145,899 )     77,161  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   217,677       140,516  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 71,778     $ 217,677  
 
 
 

WABASH
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

    Wabash        
Three Months Ended December 31,   2021   2020        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     11,655       10,585        
New truck bodies     3,230       3,300        
Used trailers     25       170        
                 
Three Months Ended December 31,   Transportation
Solutions		   Parts & Service   Corporate and
Eliminations		   Consolidated
2021                
New Trailers and truck bodies   $ 388,182     $ 179   $ (181 )   $ 388,180  
Used Trailers           659           659  
Components, parts and service           30,182     (1,831 )     28,351  
Equipment and other     54,964       7,123           62,087  
Total net external sales   $ 443,146     $ 38,143   $ (2,012 )   $ 479,277  
Gross profit   $ 36,854     $ 7,958   $ (2,164 )   $ 42,648  
(Loss) income from operations   $ (7,623 )   $ 1,692   $ (12,689 )   $ (18,620 )
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 17,996     $ 4,419   $ (12,689 )   $ 9,726  
                 
2020                
New Trailers and truck bodies   $ 306,481     $ 289   $ (155 )   $ 306,615  
Used Trailers     698       603           1,301  
Components, parts and service           31,017     (2,032 )     28,985  
Equipment and other     54,101       13,076           67,177  
Total net external sales   $ 361,280     $ 44,985   $ (2,187 )   $ 404,078  
Gross profit   $ 36,119     $ 10,848   $ (1,471 )   $ 45,496  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 13,396     $ 8,808   $ (12,163 )   $ 10,041  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 15,515     $ 6,551   $ (12,163 )   $ 9,903  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

    Wabash        
Twelve Months Ended December 31,    2021     2020         
Units Shipped                
New trailers             45,365               36,615          
New truck bodies             16,560               13,430          
Used trailers             95               600          
                 
Twelve Months Ended December 31,   Transportation
Solutions		   Parts & Service   Corporate and
Eliminations		   Consolidated
2021                
New Trailers and truck bodies   $ 1,354,375     $ 179     $ (181 )   $ 1,354,373  
Used Trailers     165       2,349             2,514  
Components, parts and service           131,929       (7,036 )     124,893  
Equipment and other     278,779       42,709             321,488  
Total net external sales   $ 1,633,319     $ 177,166     $ (7,217 )   $ 1,803,268  
Gross profit   $ 166,630     $ 36,870     $ (7,033 )   $ 196,467  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 61,869     $ 20,201     $ (48,528 )   $ 33,542  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 87,488     $ 21,054     $ (48,528 )   $ 60,014  
                 
2020                
New Trailers and truck bodies   $ 1,087,978     $ 3,387     $ (3,545 )   $ 1,087,820  
Used Trailers     3,677       4,709             8,386  
Components, parts and service           123,517       (9,469 )     114,048  
Equipment and other     223,774       47,861             271,635  
Total net external sales   $ 1,315,429     $ 179,474     $ (13,014 )   $ 1,481,889  
Gross profit   $ 123,314     $ 42,149     $ (5,709 )   $ 159,754  
(Loss) income from operations   $ (29,702 )   $ (12,658 )   $ (43,248 )   $ (85,608 )
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 40,674     $ 23,942     $ (42,092 )   $ 22,524  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH
SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Transportation Solutions              
(Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 )   $ 13,396     $ 61,869     $ (29,702 )
Adjustments:              
Trade names & trademarks impairment   25,619             25,619        
Impairment                     68,257  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand         2,119             2,119  
Adjusted operating income $ 17,996     $ 15,515     $ 87,488     $ 40,674  
               
Parts & Service              
Income (loss) from operations   1,692       8,808       20,201       (12,658 )
Adjustments:              
Trade names & trademarks impairment   2,727             2,727        
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology               (1,874 )      
Impairment                     38,857  
Gain on sale of Columbus branch         (2,257 )           (2,257 )
Adjusted operating income   4,419       6,551       21,054       23,942  
               
Corporate              
Loss from operations   (12,689 )     (12,163 )     (48,528 )     (43,248 )
Adjustments:              
Debt transactions                     1,156  
Adjusted operating loss   (12,689 )     (12,163 )     (48,528 )     (42,092 )
               
Consolidated              
(Loss) income from operations   (18,620 )     10,041       33,542       (85,608 )
Adjustments:              
Trade names & trademarks impairment   28,346             28,346        
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology               (1,874 )      
Impairment                     107,114  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand         2,119             2,119  
Gain on sale of Columbus branch         (2,257 )           (2,257 )
Debt transactions                     1,156  
Adjusted operating income $ 9,726     $ 9,903     $ 60,014     $ 22,524  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2021     2020     2021     2020 
Net income (loss) $ (25,313 )   $ 5,494     $ 1,164     $ (97,412 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (7,333 )     (1,504 )     126       (11,802 )
Interest expense   5,097       6,291       23,128       24,194  
Depreciation and amortization   12,021       12,830       48,842       47,970  
Stock-based compensation   1,170       2,231       7,059       4,509  
Debt transactions1   9,052             9,504       1,552  
Impairment and other, net   28,200       106       27,569       105,561  
Other, net   (123 )     (240 )     (380 )     (984 )
Operating EBITDA $ 22,771     $ 25,208     $ 117,012     $ 73,588  

Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2021     2020     2021     2020 
Net income (loss) $ (25,313 )   $ 5,494     $ 1,164     $ (97,412 )
Adjustments:              
Trade names & trademarks impairment   28,346             28,346        
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology               (1,874 )      
Debt transactions3   9,052       177       9,504       1,552  
Impairment                     107,114  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand         2,119             2,119  
Gain on sale of Columbus branch         (2,257 )           (2,257 )
Tax effect of aforementioned items   (8,415 )     (15 )     (8,087 )     (3,365 )
Adjusted net income $ 3,670     $ 5,518     $ 29,053     $ 7,751  

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Diluted earnings per share $ (0.51 )   $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ (1.84 )
Adjustments:              
Trade names & trademarks impairment   0.57             0.56        
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology               (0.04 )      
Debt transactions3   0.18             0.18       0.03  
Impairment                     2.01  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand         0.04             0.04  
Gain on sale of Columbus branch         (0.04 )           (0.04 )
Tax effect of aforementioned items   (0.17 )           (0.16 )     (0.05 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.07     $ 0.10     $ 0.56     $ 0.15  
               
Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S   50,436       53,831       51,608       53,446  

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt transactions (including losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed), impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

3Debt transactions include losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed.

WABASH
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2020   2019
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,470 )   $ 124,134  
Capital expenditures   (49,105 )     (20,131 )
Free cash flow1 $ (56,575 )   $ 104,003  

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

WABASH
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Service
Three Months Ended December 31   2021       2020       2021       2020  
(Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 )   $ 13,396     $ 1,692     $ 8,808  
Depreciation and amortization   10,364       10,799       1,107       1,488  
Impairment and other, net   25,619       2,369       2,585       (2,263 )
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 28,360     $ 26,564     $ 5,384     $ 8,033  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   6.4 %     7.4 %     14.1 %     17.9 %

  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Service
Twelve Months Ended December 31   2021       2020       2021       2020  
Income (loss) from operations $ 61,869     $ (29,702 )   $ 20,201     $ (12,658 )
Depreciation and amortization   41,819       40,236       4,781       5,512  
Impairment and other, net   26,554       68,600       1,025       36,966  
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 130,242     $ 79,134     $ 26,007     $ 29,820  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin   8.0 %     6.0 %     14.7 %     16.6 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment’s continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.