Wabash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Record backlog of $2.5 billion up 31% sequentially and 70% year-over-year

Fourth quarter revenue of $479.3 million

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $(18.6) million or operating income of $9.7 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis

Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.51) or $0.07 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis

2022 EPS outlook maintained, updated for reduced amortization impact at $1.75

Company announces move to unified Wabash branded offerings, retirement of legacy brand names

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2021 net sales were $479.3 million as supply chain challenges persisted. Operating loss was $(18.6) million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, operating income was $9.7 million or 2.0% of net sales. Net loss was $(25.3) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share. Adjusting for debt transactions costs and non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, fourth quarter net income was $3.7 million, or $0.07 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

For the full year 2021, revenue totaled $1.8 billion with operating income of $33.5 million. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, operating income was $60.0 million or 3.3% of sales. Net income was $1.2 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.02. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net income was $29.1 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.56.

Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.8 million, or 4.8% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $117.0 million, or 6.5% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $2.5 billion as new order activity continued to outpace shipments during the fourth quarter. Backlog rose 31% compared to September 2021 and was 70% above December 2020.

“After two years of accomplishments in our reorganization, new customer acquisition, and strategic growth as One Wabash, the culmination of our efforts is how we go to market with a powerful brand strategy designed to carry all of our legacy brands into the future,” explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Last quarter we communicated the modification of our corporate name to Wabash and today we’re excited to follow on to announce the streamlining of our product brand architecture to further leverage the Wabash brand name. Moving to Wabash-branded offerings while retiring legacy product brand names will serve as the external manifestation of our One Wabash structure.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company has issued guidance of approximately $2.3 billion in sales and earnings per diluted share of at least $1.75.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “As our guidance suggests, we remain optimistic about 2022 as our One Wabash organization has executed meaningful cost recovery within our order backlog, which grew to another record level during the fourth quarter. While our financial outlook assumes no improvement in supply chain conditions, other known changes including hiring activity and the initiation of pass-through pricing on commodities ensure a new level of margin stability and EPS certainty for Wabash in 2022. Longer-term we remain focused on bringing new products and technologies to market, building out adjacent revenue streams and growing beyond the equipment cycle.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Units Shipped New trailers 11,655 10,585 New truck bodies 3,230 3,300 Used trailers 25 170 Transportation Solutions Parts & Service Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 443,146 $ 361,280 $ 38,143 $ 44,985 Gross profit $ 36,854 $ 36,119 $ 7,958 $ 10,848 Gross profit margin 8.3 % 10.0 % 20.9 % 24.1 % (Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 ) $ 13,396 $ 1,692 $ 8,808 (Loss) income from operations margin (1.7 )% 3.7 % 4.4 % 19.6 % Adjusted income from operations $ 17,996 $ 15,515 $ 4,419 $ 6,551 Adjusted income from operations margin 4.1 % 4.3 % 11.6 % 14.6 %

Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $443.1 million, an increase of 22.7% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of strong customer demand and improving rates of production. During the quarter, GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $18.0 million or 4.1% of sales when adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks.

Parts & Service’s net sales for the fourth quarter were $38.1 million, a decrease of 15.2% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the divestiture of Extract Technology on June 30, 2021. Operating income was $1.7 million during the quarter. Adjusting for a non-cash impairment of trade names and trademarks, Parts and Services’ fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 million, or 11.6% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt transactions (including losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed), impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash (used in) provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share each reflect adjustments for sales of assets, non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment’s continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, February 2, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or order volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak), the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,778 $ 217,677 Accounts receivable, net 176,511 101,301 Inventories 237,621 163,750 Prepaid expenses and other 43,795 63,036 Total current assets 529,705 545,764 Property, plant, and equipment, net 232,425 209,676 Goodwill 188,443 199,560 Intangible assets 114,441 166,887 Other assets 42,057 39,583 Total assets $ 1,107,071 $ 1,161,470 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Current portion of finance lease obligations 59 348 Accounts payable 173,950 104,425 Other accrued liabilities 115,316 130,980 Total current liabilities 289,325 235,753 Long-term debt 428,315 447,979 Finance lease obligations — 30 Deferred income taxes 36,019 46,777 Other non-current liabilities 27,873 26,052 Total liabilities 781,532 756,591 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 48,954,482 and 52,536,482 shares outstanding, respectively 759 755 Additional paid-in capital 653,978 644,695 Retained earnings 92,111 107,233 Accumulated other comprehensive income 859 7,633 Treasury stock, at cost: 27,013,275 and 23,004,607 common shares, respectively (422,168 ) (355,437 ) Total stockholders’ equity 325,539 404,879 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,107,071 $ 1,161,470

WABASH

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 479,277 $ 404,078 $ 1,803,268 $ 1,481,889 Cost of sales 436,629 358,582 1,606,801 1,322,135 Gross profit 42,648 45,496 196,467 159,754 General and administrative expenses 22,067 24,166 88,807 92,740 Selling expenses 5,371 5,686 23,691 25,080 Amortization of intangible assets 5,630 5,497 22,858 21,981 Impairment and other, net 28,200 106 27,569 105,561 Income (loss) from operations (18,620 ) 10,041 33,542 (85,608 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,097 ) (6,291 ) (23,128 ) (24,194 ) Other, net (8,929 ) 240 (9,124 ) 588 Other expense, net (14,026 ) (6,051 ) (32,252 ) (23,606 ) Income (loss) before income tax (32,646 ) 3,990 1,290 (109,214 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,333 ) (1,504 ) 126 (11,802 ) Net income (loss) $ (25,313 ) $ 5,494 $ 1,164 $ (97,412 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.51 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ (1.84 ) Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ (1.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 49,400 52,840 50,684 52,945 Diluted 49,400 53,831 51,608 52,945 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32

WABASH

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,164 $ (97,412 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 25,984 25,989 Amortization of intangibles 22,858 21,981 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business divestiture (1,594 ) (1,567 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 9,504 396 Deferred income taxes (8,147 ) 5,016 Stock-based compensation 7,059 4,509 Non-cash interest expense 1,082 1,112 Impairment 29,163 107,114 Accounts receivable (80,879 ) 71,436 Inventories (74,804 ) 21,099 Prepaid expenses and other 8,570 (2,875 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 54,862 (28,266 ) Other, net (2,292 ) (4,398 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,470 ) 124,134 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (49,105 ) (20,131 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestiture 22,029 17,115 Net cash used in investing activities (27,076 ) (3,016 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,228 1,273 Borrowings under new senior notes 400,000 — Borrowings under term loan credit facility, net of original issuance discount — 148,500 Dividends paid (16,435 ) (17,324 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 50,823 45,794 Payments under revolving credit facilities (17,788 ) (45,794 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (319 ) (327 ) Principal payments against old senior notes (315,000 ) (10,000 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility (138,835 ) (146,393 ) Debt issuance costs paid (9,296 ) (791 ) Stock repurchases (66,731 ) (18,895 ) Net cash used in financing activities (111,353 ) (43,957 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (145,899 ) 77,161 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 217,677 140,516 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 71,778 $ 217,677

WABASH

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Wabash Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Units Shipped New trailers 11,655 10,585 New truck bodies 3,230 3,300 Used trailers 25 170 Three Months Ended December 31, Transportation

Solutions Parts & Service Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2021 New Trailers and truck bodies $ 388,182 $ 179 $ (181 ) $ 388,180 Used Trailers — 659 — 659 Components, parts and service — 30,182 (1,831 ) 28,351 Equipment and other 54,964 7,123 — 62,087 Total net external sales $ 443,146 $ 38,143 $ (2,012 ) $ 479,277 Gross profit $ 36,854 $ 7,958 $ (2,164 ) $ 42,648 (Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 ) $ 1,692 $ (12,689 ) $ (18,620 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 17,996 $ 4,419 $ (12,689 ) $ 9,726 2020 New Trailers and truck bodies $ 306,481 $ 289 $ (155 ) $ 306,615 Used Trailers 698 603 — 1,301 Components, parts and service — 31,017 (2,032 ) 28,985 Equipment and other 54,101 13,076 — 67,177 Total net external sales $ 361,280 $ 44,985 $ (2,187 ) $ 404,078 Gross profit $ 36,119 $ 10,848 $ (1,471 ) $ 45,496 Income (loss) from operations $ 13,396 $ 8,808 $ (12,163 ) $ 10,041 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 15,515 $ 6,551 $ (12,163 ) $ 9,903

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Wabash Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Units Shipped New trailers 45,365 36,615 New truck bodies 16,560 13,430 Used trailers 95 600 Twelve Months Ended December 31, Transportation

Solutions Parts & Service Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2021 New Trailers and truck bodies $ 1,354,375 $ 179 $ (181 ) $ 1,354,373 Used Trailers 165 2,349 — 2,514 Components, parts and service — 131,929 (7,036 ) 124,893 Equipment and other 278,779 42,709 — 321,488 Total net external sales $ 1,633,319 $ 177,166 $ (7,217 ) $ 1,803,268 Gross profit $ 166,630 $ 36,870 $ (7,033 ) $ 196,467 Income (loss) from operations $ 61,869 $ 20,201 $ (48,528 ) $ 33,542 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 87,488 $ 21,054 $ (48,528 ) $ 60,014 2020 New Trailers and truck bodies $ 1,087,978 $ 3,387 $ (3,545 ) $ 1,087,820 Used Trailers 3,677 4,709 — 8,386 Components, parts and service — 123,517 (9,469 ) 114,048 Equipment and other 223,774 47,861 — 271,635 Total net external sales $ 1,315,429 $ 179,474 $ (13,014 ) $ 1,481,889 Gross profit $ 123,314 $ 42,149 $ (5,709 ) $ 159,754 (Loss) income from operations $ (29,702 ) $ (12,658 ) $ (43,248 ) $ (85,608 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 40,674 $ 23,942 $ (42,092 ) $ 22,524

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH

SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Transportation Solutions (Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 ) $ 13,396 $ 61,869 $ (29,702 ) Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment 25,619 — 25,619 — Impairment — — — 68,257 Loss on divestiture of Beall brand — 2,119 — 2,119 Adjusted operating income $ 17,996 $ 15,515 $ 87,488 $ 40,674 Parts & Service Income (loss) from operations 1,692 8,808 20,201 (12,658 ) Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment 2,727 — 2,727 — Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — (1,874 ) — Impairment — — — 38,857 Gain on sale of Columbus branch — (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) Adjusted operating income 4,419 6,551 21,054 23,942 Corporate Loss from operations (12,689 ) (12,163 ) (48,528 ) (43,248 ) Adjustments: Debt transactions — — — 1,156 Adjusted operating loss (12,689 ) (12,163 ) (48,528 ) (42,092 ) Consolidated (Loss) income from operations (18,620 ) 10,041 33,542 (85,608 ) Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment 28,346 — 28,346 — Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — (1,874 ) — Impairment — — — 107,114 Loss on divestiture of Beall brand — 2,119 — 2,119 Gain on sale of Columbus branch — (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) Debt transactions — — — 1,156 Adjusted operating income $ 9,726 $ 9,903 $ 60,014 $ 22,524

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (25,313 ) $ 5,494 $ 1,164 $ (97,412 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,333 ) (1,504 ) 126 (11,802 ) Interest expense 5,097 6,291 23,128 24,194 Depreciation and amortization 12,021 12,830 48,842 47,970 Stock-based compensation 1,170 2,231 7,059 4,509 Debt transactions1 9,052 — 9,504 1,552 Impairment and other, net 28,200 106 27,569 105,561 Other, net (123 ) (240 ) (380 ) (984 ) Operating EBITDA $ 22,771 $ 25,208 $ 117,012 $ 73,588

Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (25,313 ) $ 5,494 $ 1,164 $ (97,412 ) Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment 28,346 — 28,346 — Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — (1,874 ) — Debt transactions3 9,052 177 9,504 1,552 Impairment — — — 107,114 Loss on divestiture of Beall brand — 2,119 — 2,119 Gain on sale of Columbus branch — (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items (8,415 ) (15 ) (8,087 ) (3,365 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,670 $ 5,518 $ 29,053 $ 7,751

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.51 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ (1.84 ) Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment 0.57 — 0.56 — Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — (0.04 ) — Debt transactions3 0.18 — 0.18 0.03 Impairment — — — 2.01 Loss on divestiture of Beall brand — 0.04 — 0.04 Gain on sale of Columbus branch — (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items (0.17 ) — (0.16 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.15 Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S 50,436 53,831 51,608 53,446

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt transactions (including losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed), impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

3Debt transactions include losses on debt extinguishment and debt issuance costs expensed.

WABASH

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,470 ) $ 124,134 Capital expenditures (49,105 ) (20,131 ) Free cash flow1 $ (56,575 ) $ 104,003

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

WABASH

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited – dollars in thousands)

Transportation Solutions Parts & Service Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 ) $ 13,396 $ 1,692 $ 8,808 Depreciation and amortization 10,364 10,799 1,107 1,488 Impairment and other, net 25,619 2,369 2,585 (2,263 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 28,360 $ 26,564 $ 5,384 $ 8,033 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 6.4 % 7.4 % 14.1 % 17.9 %

Transportation Solutions Parts & Service Twelve Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 61,869 $ (29,702 ) $ 20,201 $ (12,658 ) Depreciation and amortization 41,819 40,236 4,781 5,512 Impairment and other, net 26,554 68,600 1,025 36,966 Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 130,242 $ 79,134 $ 26,007 $ 29,820 Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin 8.0 % 6.0 % 14.7 % 16.6 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment’s continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

