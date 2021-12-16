Wabash Developing Walk-in Cargo Van to Add to Growing Portfolio of Home Delivery Solutions

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced plans to launch a walk-in cargo van by 2023, adding to its expanding portfolio of home delivery solutions.

Wabash is engaging in rapid development concept and design in collaboration with EDAG Group, a leading engineering services provider to the global automotive and commercial vehicles industry. Wabash and EDAG are contributing their expertise in body and cab design, respectively, to create a next-generation walk-in van.

“With the introduction of a walk-in van body, Wabash adds a product line critical in supporting key customer efforts to efficiently scale home delivery driven by ecommerce,” explained Kevin Page, senior vice president – customer value creation. “The industry-leading breadth of our first to final mile portfolio allows us to offer ease of doing business to our customers and also positions us to partner with customers to develop innovative solutions to solve the biggest problems they face within a rapidly changing logistics environment. Our portfolio of solutions, capacity for innovation and customer-centric structure are critical inputs that combine to allow Wabash to fulfill our purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You™.”

A new walk-in van body will add to the company’s existing solutions in dry and refrigerated freight, parcel delivery and curtainside. This announcement comes on the heels of Wabash’s recent launch of a new home delivery refrigerated truck body that features the company’s patented molded structural composite (MSC) technology, creating one of the most sustainable solutions in the market.

Page added, “Advanced material technologies, lightweight designs, and electric vehicles are just a few of the areas we think customers can leverage to stay competitive in the rapidly changing transportation, logistics and distribution space. Wabash is the visionary leader that can turn these breakthrough ideas into practical solutions.”

Wabash expects to begin production of the new walk-in cargo van by the end of 2022, after validation and testing with key pilot customers.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment.

