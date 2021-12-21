Wabash Partners with Purdue University to Accelerate Research and Development in Advanced Initiatives

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC) today announced a partnership with Purdue University—a world-renowned, public research university that advances discoveries in science, technology, engineering and math—to accelerate the company’s speed to market with proprietary, innovative products.

Wabash has entered into a five-year agreement with Purdue as its research and development partner at a time when logistics disruption from ecommerce and home delivery is colliding with transportation changes driven by electrification, autonomous driving and a heightened focus on sustainability.

“The pace of change within transportation, logistics, and distribution has accelerated meaningfully in the past two years. Wabash’s capabilities within research and development, as well as commercialization of new products, has to match this increased speed,” said Robert Lane, vice president of innovation at Wabash. “As the visionary leader in our industry, we’re continually pursuing design and engineering innovations within our industry-leading first to final mile product portfolio. With Purdue’s partnership we can move more quickly to help our customers solve problems that derive from the intersection of logistics changes, emerging technologies and environmental consciousness.”

This multiyear venture connects Wabash to Purdue’s Office of Industry Partnerships, allowing the company to leverage the university’s resources ranging from advanced engineering and quantum computing power to material sciences and emerging EV technology, to deliver new or improved sustainability-focused solutions to the transportation, logistics and distribution industries.

About Wabash

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

