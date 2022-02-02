Breaking News
Wabash Reveals New Branding, Website as Company Prepares for Next Phase of Growth

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it has rebranded the corporation and its portfolio of brands under one, powerful Wabash brand that unites the company’s products and services, employees, customers and business partners.

Wabash will no longer go to market as Wabash National® or with certain trade or brand names that it acquired over the last 16 years, including Benson®, Brenner®, Bulk Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft® and Walker™. The company and its industry-leading van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, truck bodies, process systems, and parts and services will be rebranded and marketed as Wabash®.

“The decision to rebrand the company and our family of brands was a strategic choice that will help the company in its long-term growth strategy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy. “There is a momentous transition happening in transportation, logistics, and distribution as the industry adapts to a compilation of forces. At Wabash, we see a different future reality than our competition, and we’ve chosen to go down a substantially different path to re-shape the industry and pull that future forward for our customers. This rebrand reflects our own transformation and unites our legacy brands as ‛One Wabash’—the visionary leader in transportation, logistics and distribution that is making sweeping changes to prepare our customers for a very different world.”

The rebrand comes after nearly four years of organizational change that includes rallying the organization around a new purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You™; leveraging the Wabash Management System to scale excellence; reorganizing into a customer-centric operating model; and aligning the company’s financial reporting structure with the new organizational design and go-to-market strategy.

In addition to the rebrand, Wabash is also introducing the brand name for its proprietary molded structural composite used in refrigerated transportation: EcoNex™ Technology. EcoNex Technology, formerly referred to as MSC Technology™, is one of the most environmentally conscious materials in the transportation market, designed to advance sustainability throughout the transportation, logistics and distribution industry. This technology has already been recognized in the industry with several awards for advancing sustainability in commercial transportation.

The company’s rebrand includes the launch of its new website at OneWabash.com.

Wabash will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WNC. The rebrand and elimination of legacy sub-brands does not change legal entities of the company, nor affect contracts, terms, or conditions in place with customers, dealers, suppliers or other stakeholders.

About Wabash
Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at
www.onewabash.com.

