Wabtec Reports Results For 3Q, Updates Guidance

WILMERDING, Pa., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) today reported results for the third quarter and updated its financial guidance for 2017. 

2017 Third Quarter Consolidated Results

  • Sales were $958 million, a 42 percent increase compared to the year-ago quarter, as sales from acquisitions, mainly in the Transit Group, more than offset slightly lower organic sales.  Changes in foreign exchange rates increased sales by $7 million compared to the year-ago quarter.
  • Income from operations was $102 million including expenses of $20 million for contract adjustments and $6 million for restructuring and integration actions.  Excluding these expenses, the company’s operating margin was 13.4 percent, slightly better than its adjusted operating margin in the first half of the year.
  • Net interest expense was $18 million, reflecting a higher debt balance due mainly to the Faiveley Transport acquisition in late 2016.
  • Other expense was $2.9 million, mainly due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss. 
  • Income tax expense was $13 million including a benefit of $10 million related to adjustments of foreign deferred tax liabilities.  Excluding the tax benefit, the effective tax rate was 28 percent. 
  • Earnings per diluted share were 70 cents including expenses of 18 cents per diluted share for the contract adjustments and restructuring and integration actions.  Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share were 88 cents.

2017 Third Quarter Segment Results

  • In the Transit segment, sales increased 97 percent and income from operations decreased 7 percent compared to the year-ago third quarter.  Transit sales increased by $304 million, primarily due to sales from acquisitions of $290 million. Changes in foreign exchange rates increased sales by $5 million.  Income from operations included expenses for contract adjustments and restructuring and integration of $18 million. Excluding these expenses, adjusted income from operations increased 29 percent, with an operating margin of 10.7 percent.
  • In the Freight segment, sales decreased 6 percent and income from operations decreased 21 percent.  Freight sales decreased by $22 million, primarily due to lower sales from original equipment rail products. Acquisitions increased sales by $41 million and changes in foreign exchange rates increased sales by $2 million.  Income from operations included expenses for contract adjustments and restructuring and integration of $7 million. Excluding these expenses, adjusted income from operations decreased 12 percent, with an operating margin of 20.2 percent.

Cash Flow Summary

  • Cash from operations was $40 million for the third quarter. For the first nine months of 2017, cash from operations decreased compared to the same period of 2016 mainly due to an increase in working capital.
  • At Sept. 30, the company had cash of $228 million and debt of $1.9 billion.  Total debt was 6 percent lower than at the end of the second quarter.

Backlog and Other Information

  • During the quarter, the company’s total, multi-year backlog increased 2 percent compared to the second quarter, to a record $4.5 billion.  The company’s 12-month backlog, a subset of the total, increased 5 percent to a record $2.2 billion.  Recent new orders include projects in all major markets around the world and in all major product categories, including contracts worth more $100 million to supply a variety of components and systems for the new generation of double deck trains for Paris.
  • Following the end of the quarter, Wabtec acquired AM General Contractor, a manufacturer of fire protection and extinguishing systems, mainly for transit rail cars.  Based in Europe, AM has annual sales of about $25 million.

2017 Guidance Update
Based on its year-to-date results and fourth quarter forecast, Wabtec expects revenues for the year to be about $3.8 billion and earnings per diluted share to be between $3.45-$3.50 excluding expenses for restructuring, integration and contract adjustments.  The company’s adjusted operating margin target in the fourth quarter is about 15 percent.

Raymond T. Betler, Wabtec’s president and chief executive officer, said:  “Excluding the contract adjustments and restructuring and integration expenses, our third quarter results were in line with our expectations.  Although we have faced challenging market conditions this year, we have also seen many positive developments, too.  During the third quarter our transit business once again grew its record backlog, winning orders throughout our major geographic markets and product categories.  Our freight revenues and backlog have remained mostly flat for the past four quarters, indicating a level of stability, and we are seeing a slight pick-up in the aftermarket.  We expect a strong finish to the year based on our existing backlog and increasing synergies. 

“In addition, we have continued to make meaningful progress in the Faiveley integration, combining the best technologies, processes and practices from each company, less than one year after completing the acquisition.  Last week, we presented to our Board of Directors our first strategic plan with Faiveley as part of Wabtec, and it was received enthusiastically.  Based on this plan, we’re excited about our worldwide growth opportunities and our ability to drive margin improvement through the application of lean principles and the Wabtec Excellence Program.” 

Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail.  Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

This release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding the company’s expectations about future sales and earnings.  Actual results could differ materially from the results suggested in any forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause or contribute to these material differences include, but are not limited to, an economic slowdown in the markets we serve; changes in the expected timing of projects; a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; an increase in manufacturing costs; and other factors contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The company assumes no obligation to update these statements or advise of changes in the assumptions on which they are based.

Wabtec will host a call with analysts and investors at 10 a.m., eastern time, today.  To listen via webcast, go to www.wabtec.com and click on “Webcasts” in the “Investor Relations” section.

 
 
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND 2016
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    Third   Third   For the   For the
    Quarter   Quarter   Nine Months   Nine Months
      2017       2016       2017       2016  
                                 
Net sales   $ 957,931     $ 675,574     $ 2,806,218     $ 2,171,206  
Cost of sales     (704,728 )     (463,093 )     (2,009,345 )     (1,466,156 )
Gross profit     253,203       212,481       796,873       705,050  
Gross profit as a % of Net Sales     26.4 %     31.5 %     28.4 %     32.5 %
                         
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (117,838 )     (70,757 )     (367,753 )     (241,118 )
Engineering expenses     (24,709 )     (16,289 )     (71,511 )     (52,271 )
Amortization expense     (8,645 )     (5,339 )     (27,039 )     (16,100 )
Total operating expenses     (151,192 )     (92,385 )     (466,303 )     (309,489 )
Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales     15.8 %     13.7 %     16.6 %     14.3 %
                                 
Income from operations     102,011       120,096       330,570       395,561  
Income from operations as a % of Net Sales     10.6 %     17.8 %     11.8 %     18.2 %
                                 
Interest expense, net     (17,893 )     (6,057 )     (51,025 )     (15,897 )
Other (expense) income,  net     (2,933 )     1,188       (2,166 )     113  
Income from operations before income taxes     81,185       115,227       277,379       379,777  
                                 
Income tax expense     (12,746 )     (32,799 )     (64,776 )     (112,701 )
Effective tax rate     15.7 %     28.5 %     23.4 %     29.7 %
                                 
Net Income     68,439       82,428       212,603       267,076  
                                 
Less: Net (Gain) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     (1,040 )           710        
                                 
Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders   $ 67,399     $ 82,428     $ 213,313     $ 267,076  
                                 
Earnings Per Common Share                                
Basic                                
Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders   $ 0.70     $ 0.92     $ 2.23     $ 2.94  
                                 
Diluted                                
Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders   $ 0.70     $ 0.91     $ 2.22     $ 2.92  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
Basic       95,709         89,589         95,163         90,546  
Diluted       96,316         90,293         95,807         91,316  
                                 
Segment Information                                
Freight Net Sales   $   340,185     $   361,998     $   1,032,959     $   1,201,734  
Freight Income from Operations   $   61,596     $   77,999     $   196,328     $   276,990  
Freight Operating Margin     18.1 %     21.5 %     19.0 %     23.0 %
                                 
Transit Net Sales   $   617,746     $   313,576     $   1,773,259     $   969,472  
Transit Income from Operations   $   47,531     $   51,164     $   155,901     $   148,321  
Transit Operating Margin     7.7 %     16.3 %     8.8 %     15.3 %
                                 
Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total)   September 30, 2017   June 30, 2017        
Freight Total   $   610,686     $   611,174          
Transit Total   $   3,920,280     $   3,843,046                  
Wabtec Total   $   4,530,966     $   4,454,220                  
                                 
Freight 12-Month   $   419,659     $   413,231                  
Transit 12-Month   $   1,822,208     $   1,729,153                  
Wabtec 12-Month   $   2,241,867     $   2,142,384                  
                                 
                                 

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    Unaudited    
    September 30, 2017   December 31, 2016
In thousands        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 228,080   $ 398,484
Receivables, net     1,144,339     942,508
Inventories     764,781     658,510
Current assets – other     139,925     868,129
Total current assets     2,277,125     2,867,631
Property, plant and equipment, net     550,367     518,376
Goodwill     2,384,758     2,078,765
Other intangibles, net     1,140,387     1,053,860
Other long term assets     97,013     62,386
Total assets   $ 6,449,650   $ 6,581,018
Current liabilities   $ 1,465,440   $ 1,446,639
Long-term debt     1,824,156     1,762,967
Long-term liabilities – other     423,685     394,587
Total liabilities     3,713,281     3,604,193
Shareholders’ equity     2,717,702     2,205,977
Non-controlling interest     18,667     770,848
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 2,736,369   $ 2,976,825
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 6,449,650   $ 6,581,018
         
         

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
         
    Unaudited
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2017       2016  
In thousands        
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 26,511     $ 246,893  
Net cash used in investing activities     (149,824 )     (115,891 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (70,049 )     (112,336 )
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates     22,958       5,525  
(Decrease) increase in cash     (170,404 )     24,191  
Cash, beginning of period     398,484       226,191  
Cash, end of period   $ 228,080     $ 250,382  
         
         

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful
supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be
viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.		  
 
                                   
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results                          
(in millions) Third Quarter 2017  
    Gross   Operating    Income from   Interest &       Minority   Wabtec      
    Profit   Expenses   Operations   Other Exp   Tax   Interest   Net Income   EPS  
                                   
Reported Results   $   253.2   $    (151.2 )   $    102.0   $    (20.8 )   $   (12.7 )   $    (1.0 )   $    67.5     $   0.70    
                                   
Integration & Restructuring costs       –        5.9         5.9       –          (1.6 )       –          4.3     $   0.04    
                                   
Contract Adjustments       20.4       –          20.4       –          (7.1 )       –          13.3     $   0.14    
                                   
Tax on Opening Balance Sheet Adjustments       –        –          –        –          0.5         –          0.5     $   0.01    
                                   
Adjusted Results   $   273.6   $    (145.3 )   $    128.3   $    (20.8 )   $   (20.9 )   $    (1.0 )   $    85.6     $    0.88    
                                   
                                   
                                   
Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results                          
(in millions) Year-to-Date 2017  
    Gross   Operating    Income from   Interest &       Minority   Wabtec      
    Profit   Expenses   Operations   Other Exp   Tax   Interest   Net Income   EPS  
                                   
Reported Results   $   796.9   $    (466.3 )   $    330.6   $    (53.2 )   $   (64.8 )   $    0.7     $    213.3     $    2.22    
                                   
One-Time Costs Related to Inventory Step-up     3.4           3.4           (0.9 )           2.5     $    0.03    
                                   
Integration & Restructuring costs         20.4       20.4     (2.2 )     (4.9 )           13.2     $    0.14    
                                   
Tax on Opening Balance Sheet Adjustments                         3.0             3.0     $    0.03    
                                   
Contract Adjustments     20.4           20.4           (7.1 )           13.3     $    0.14    
                                                               
Minority Interest Adjustment                             (1.9 )     (1.9 )   $    (0.02 )  
                                   
Adjusted Results   $   820.7   $    (445.9 )   $    374.8   $    (55.4 )   $   (74.7 )   $    (1.2 )   $    243.3     $    2.52    
                                   
                                   
                                   

