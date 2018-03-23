WAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. – WAGE

NEW ORLEANS, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wageworks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Wageworks investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wageworks-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Wageworks and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls; (ii) the Company failed to effectively account for managing change and assessing risk for certain transactions dating back to the beginning of 2016; (iii) the Company’s financial statements contained errors and were not reliable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Wageworks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler’s team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.