Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, many chanting, beating their chests and wailing in grief, turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike.
