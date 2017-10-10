(Reuters) – Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday forecast that its U.S. online sales would soar about 40 percent in the fiscal year ending January 2019, sending its stock up 4.7 percent to the highest in more than two years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wal-Mart sees 40 percent online sales growth next year, shares jump - October 10, 2017
- Trump says likely to sign new healthcare order this week - October 10, 2017
- Trump says dispute with Corker will not affect tax reform - October 10, 2017