Walden Security Announces 7th Circuit Court Security Officer of the Year for 2020

Court Security Officer Richard Dexter Honored for Remarkable Performance

Walden Security Court Security Officer of the Year for the 7th Circuit Court Security Officer Richard Dexter was recently named 2020 Court Security Officer of the Year for the 7th Circuit of the United States Marshals Service.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walden Security recently announced Richard Dexter as the company’s 2020 Court Security Officer of the Year for the 7th Circuit of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) at a local ceremony hosted in his honor.

The annual award is presented to employees throughout the country for the critical safety and customer service role Walden Security officers have for the company’s clients.

Only 13 security officers from the company’s more than 6,000 employee workforce receive this top award each year. To qualify, a prerequisite is having Court Security Officer of the Quarter recognition within the same year.

Lead Court Security Officer (LCSO) Richard Dexter is a five-year member of the USMS security team. Previously, he served 28 years at a local police department, following in his father’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer. There, LCSO Dexter gained specialized knowledge and experience to assist him in his current role.

According to Walden Security Direct Supervisor (DS) Eric Sands, LCSO Dexter’s fellow officers “think the world of him” because of his professionalism in his calm presence and dedicated performance.

“LCSO Dexter is a perfect fit for the Walden Security family,” DS Sands said. “He is always willing to help with anything asked of him, and does so without any hesitation.”

Each Court Security Officer of the Year is presented with a $500 cash award, commemorative name tag and Coin of Excellence during an awards ceremony attended by clients, co-workers, family members and Walden Security branch and corporate support staff.

“The Court Security Officer of the Year is the most prestigious recognition given to those officers who have excelled in their duties by demonstrating initiative, leadership and outstanding service. They are an example to us all,” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said.

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Erica Gurrieri, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a30c2039-e49a-4e46-87d8-173a20a7bc61