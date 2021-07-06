Walden Security Announces 8th Circuit Court Security Officer of the Year for 2020

Court Security Officer Darin Redden Recognized for Effective De-escalation

Walden Security Court Security Officer of the Year Darin Redden for the 7th Circuit of the USMS Walden Security Court Security Officer Darin Redden was recently recognized as the 2020 Court Security Officer of the Year for the 7th Circuit of the United States Marshals Service.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walden Security recently announced Darin Redden as the company’s 2020 Court Security Officer of the Year for the 8th Circuit of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) at a local ceremony hosted in his honor.

The annual award is presented to employees throughout the country for the critical safety and customer service role Walden Security officers have for the company’s clients.

Only 13 security officers from the company’s more than 6,000 employee workforce receive this top award each year. To qualify, a prerequisite is having Court Security Officer of the Quarter recognition within the same year.

CSO Darin Redden served 25 years in the narcotics and detective division at a police department in Illinois, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. In this experience, along with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, CSO Redden gained industry expertise he applies to his current role.

His award nomination specifically cited the de-escalation of a potentially dangerous situation involving an agitated subject to protect those around them.

“CSO Redden’s professional attitude and attention to his assigned duties bring credit to himself and the CSO program,” Walden Security Lead Court Security Officer Tim Botterbush said.

Each Court Security Officer of the Year is presented with a $500 cash award, commemorative name tag and Coin of Excellence during an awards ceremony attended by clients, co-workers, family members and Walden Security branch and corporate support staff.

“The Court Security Officer of the Year is the most prestigious recognition given to those officers who have excelled in their duties by demonstrating initiative, leadership and outstanding service. They are an example to us all.” Walden Security President Michael S. Walden said.

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security.

