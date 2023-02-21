Training APEX Awards This is the sixth consecutive year Walden Security has been awarded an Training APEX Award.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walden Security has been awarded the 39th spot in the 2023 Training APEX Awards. We are pleased to announce that this is the sixth consecutive year Walden Security has been awarded the Training APEX Award and that we are the top-ranked security firm this year. This award showcases our company’s commitment to employee training and professional development. A total of 105 companies were ranked.

“Our employees are our greatest asset. At Walden, we are committed to giving them the tools and resources they need to develop,” explains Jason Crowe, Director of Learning and Development. “Since 2022, we’ve been the top-ranked security company. These awards continue to show how our training programs separate us from the competition.”

Training magazine’s Training APEX Awards rank companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The winners are organizations with the world’s most successful learning and development programs. Winners are selected based on their overall corporate training initiatives evaluated on the following criteria:

Training Program and Scope (hours of training, number of trainers and budget)

Tuition Reimbursement Offerings

Training Technology Systems

Human Resources (employee satisfaction surveys, employee length of service and turnover, job openings filled by internal candidates and more)

Walden Security’s ranking was announced at the Training APEX Awards I Heart Training Gala held on February 13, 2023, during the 2023 Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida.

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been a highly respected resource for innovative learning and development for over 55 years. Training magazine has administered the Training APEX Awards – the top-rated learning industry awards program- for the last 23 years. To learn more about Training magazine’s 2023 Training APEX Awards, please click HERE.

About Walden Security: Setting the Standard by Setting the Example®

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For six consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training APEX awards for its extensive training programs and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program and its advancement training program for managers. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com, or follow Walden Security at Facebook and LinkedIn.

