NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that on January 3, 2024, it received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company not having filed interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by December 31, 2023, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) (the “Filing Rule”). The Staff noted that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) will consider this additional notice as part of its determination regarding the Company’s continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The additional notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, the suspension of which was stayed by Nasdaq at least pending completion of the hearing process.