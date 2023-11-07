The increasing focus on sustainability has led to the development of eco-friendly storing machines that reduce the use of harmful propellants and minimize waste.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global walk-in cooler equipment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 15.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for walk-in cooler equipment is expected to close at US$ 10.4 billion.

The food and beverage industry is a significant consumer of walk-in coolers and freezers for storing perishable goods. As the global population grows and dietary preferences change, the demand for cold storage solutions increases. Restaurants, catering, and food service establishments require walk-in coolers to store fresh produce and perishable ingredients. The growth of the restaurant industry contributes to the demand for walk-in coolers.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85791

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors require precise temperature control to store medications, vaccines, and medical supplies. Walk-in coolers are essential for ensuring product quality and safety.

The increased government regulations on technological innovations have led to more energy-efficient and environment-friendly walk-in cooler systems. Energy-efficient cooling solutions are in high demand due to cost savings and environmental concerns. Advancements in technology have enhanced the efficiency and functionality of walk-in coolers. Energy-efficient cooling systems, better insulation materials, and intelligent monitoring and control systems have made walk-in coolers more sustainable and cost-effective.

Competitive Landscape

The global walk-in cooler equipment market is consolidated, with a few large-scale vendors controlling the majority of the share. Most of the firms are spending significantly on comprehensive research & development activities, primarily to improve the quality of walk-in cooler equipment. Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are significant strategies key players adopt.

Beverage Air

ABN Refrigeration Manufacturing

Arctic Walk-in Coolers & Walk-in Freezers

Canadian Curtis Refrigeration Inc.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Everidge, Inc.

Hussmann Corporation

Imperial Brown Inc.

Kolpak

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the walk-in cooler equipment market was valued at US$ 9.8 billion

Based on type, the remote condensing segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

By input power, 2kw – 5kw segment to account for high revenue in the market.

Walk-in Coolers Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing technological innovations in walk-in cooler equipment lead to more efficient and reliable systems. Features like intelligent monitoring, remote control, and improved insulation contribute to market growth.

The growth of e-commerce and online food delivery services has increased the need for cold storage facilities in distribution centers and warehouses.

Request for Customization of this Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85791

Walk-in Coolers Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global landscape due to the extensive food and beverage industry, restaurant and catering businesses, and pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Cold storage is essential in these industries.

Energy efficiency and compliance with environmental regulations are important factors driving the market. Rise in health awareness and increased demand for natural and organic products also offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the walk-in coolers market. The factors driving the market demand in the region include significant economic growth and an expanding middle class, leading to increased demand for processed and fresh foods.

The growth of the restaurant, hotel, and hospitality sectors, driven by increased tourism and urbanization, has led to a higher demand for walk-in coolers to store food and beverages.

Key Developments in the Walk-in Coolers Equipment Market

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration (United Technologies Corporation) : Carrier is a prominent player in the walk-in cooler market, offering a wide range of refrigeration and cooling solutions. They provide efficient and sustainable walk-in cooler systems for various applications.

: Carrier is a prominent player in the walk-in cooler market, offering a wide range of refrigeration and cooling solutions. They provide efficient and sustainable walk-in cooler systems for various applications. Hussmann Corporation (Panasonic Corporation) : Hussmann specializes in designing and manufacturing commercial refrigeration and cooling systems, including walk-in coolers. They are known for their innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

: Hussmann specializes in designing and manufacturing commercial refrigeration and cooling systems, including walk-in coolers. They are known for their innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a variety of cold storage solutions, including walk-in coolers, for research and healthcare applications. Their products are used in pharmaceutical and laboratory settings.

Walk-in Coolers Equipment Market – Key Segments

Type

Self-contained

Remote Condensing

Multiplex Walk-ins

Temperature (Degree C)

Up to 0

1 to 10

above 10

Input Power

Below 2 kW

2 kW – 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Door Curtains

Strip Curtains

Air Curtains

Installation

Outdoor

Indoor

Power Consumption (KWH)

Up To 1

2 to 3

4 to 5

above 5

Cooler Size

5’x5′

6’x 6′

6′ x 8′

8′ x 8′

8′ x 10

Others (10×10, 10×12, etc.)

End-use

Hotels & Restaurants

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Beer & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Health Care / Medical

Others (Mortuary, Floriculture, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Place an Order Copy of Walk-in Coolers Equipment Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85791<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com