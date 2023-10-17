The global Walkman market is expected to reach US$ 227.8 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 11.4% says RationalStat

Wilmington, delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat , the Global Walkman Market is valued at US$ 107.1 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The term “Walkman” initially referred to a Sony brand of portable media players and personal audio systems debuted in 1979. The Walkman was groundbreaking at the time because it allowed users to listen to music on the go via lightweight, portable cassette players coupled with headphones.

For many individuals, the Walkman brand is synonymous with portable music players. Sony’s strong branding and reputation for quality have contributed to Walkman-branded products’ sustained global appeal.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Walkman market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Walkman market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Walkman market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Walkman Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, digital Walkman segment dominating the global walkman market. It offers best sound quality and storage capacity.

Based on application, podcast listening segment are increasingly popular as they are lightweight and have long battery lives.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 107.1 million Market Size Forecast US$ 227.8 million Growth Rate 11.4% Dominant Segment Digital Walkman Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Continuous innovation

Rising portable music culture

Changing listening habits Companies Profiled Sony

Aiwa

Panasonic

Sharp

Apple

Samsung

iRiver

IAUDIO

Philips

Bose

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global walkman market include,

In January 2023, Sony Electronics Inc. introduced two new Walkman music players, the NW-ZX707 from the ZX Series and the NW-A306 from the A Series. Both players are meant for listeners to enjoy music in the manner intended by the artist, with high-quality sound and a stylish design.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global walkman market growth include Sony, Aiwa, Panasonic, Sharp, Apple, Samsung, iRiver, IAUDIO, Philips, and Bose, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global walkman market based on type, application and region

Global Walkman Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Tape Walkman CD Walkman MD Walkman Digital Walkman

Global Walkman Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Music Audiobook Language learning Podcast Listening

Global Walkman Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Walkman Market US Canada Latin America Walkman Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Walkman Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Walkman Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Walkman Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Walkman Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Walkman Report:

What will be the market value of the global walkman market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global walkman market?

What are the market drivers of the global walkman market?

What are the key trends in the global walkman market?

Which is the leading region in the global walkman market?

What are the major companies operating in the global walkman market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global walkman market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

