SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 10, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: 1 (866) 580 3963; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode: WalkMe

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs. For more information visit www.walkme.com

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com