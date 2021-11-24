WalkMe to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Thursday December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET)
Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. PT (1:50 p.m. ET)
The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of WalkMe’s website ir.walkme.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.
About WalkMe
WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.
Media Contact:
Christina Knittel
press@walkme.com
Investor Contact:
John Streppa
investors@walkme.com
