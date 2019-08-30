Wall St. flattens out into Labor Day weekend

Gains on Wall Street petered out on Friday, with the Nasdaq index turning negative, as an upbeat mood fueled by signs of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks and solid domestic consumer spending data, waned ahead of a long Labor day weekend.
