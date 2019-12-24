Wall St. idle near record levels in Christmas Eve trade

Wall Street hovered near record highs on Tuesday ahead of Christmas break as investors paused after a rally that was fueled by improving U.S.-China trade relations and optimism about the health of the domestic economy.
