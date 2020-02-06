Wall Street hits new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs amid growing confidence in China’s efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
