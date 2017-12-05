Wall Street Journal Releases Journal Report: Management Top 250

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wall Street Journal today introduced its Management Top 250 report, a comprehensive guide that examines how effective U.S. companies are at navigating today’s complex business environment and serving their workers, customers and shareholders.

The report is based on a ranking by the Drucker Institute that examines corporate performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. Drucker Institute analyzed 37 data inputs, provided by 12 third-party sources, to produce its landmark ranking. At the heart of the analysis is an assessment of how well a company follows a core set of management principles of Peter Drucker, a professor, author, consultant and longtime Wall Street Journal columnist.

The report publishes digitally on Tuesday, December 5 and in a print Journal Report on Wednesday, December 6.

The top 10 companies, based on this report, are:

1. Amazon.com Inc.

2. Apple Inc.

3. Alphabet, Inc.

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. International Business Machines

6. Microsoft Corp.

6. Procter & Gamble Co. [tie]8. 3M Co.

9. Cisco Systems Inc.

10. Nvidia Corp.

To view the methodology for the ​Journal’s rankings, please visit: https://www.wsj.com/articles/methodology-for-the-management-top-250-company-rankings-1512482700

To view the data sources for The Drucker Institute’s company rankings, please visit: http://www.drucker.institute/rankings-data/

To view the digital version of the Journal Report: Management Top 250, please visit: http://wsj.com/ManagementTop250

