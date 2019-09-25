U.S. stock indexes were set for their best day in two weeks on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, while Nike shares hit a record high on upbeat quarterly results.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tinder owner sued for using fake profiles in ads on Match.com - September 25, 2019
- Wall Street set for best day in two weeks on Trump trade comments - September 25, 2019
- Schumer calls for Senate intelligence panel to probe Trump’s handling of Ukraine - September 25, 2019