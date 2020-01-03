Wall Street slides on Middle East tensions, weak manufacturing data

Wall Street fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.
