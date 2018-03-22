Wall Street suffers biggest drop in six weeks on China tariffs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday, with each of the major Wall Street indexes suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop in six weeks, on the heels of an action by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.
