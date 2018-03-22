Wall Street trims losses as Trump talks tariffs, but eases trade war fears

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, but were off session lows, after President Donald Trump said he planned to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, but his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war.
