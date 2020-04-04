Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors look to coronavirus data to support stabilizing markets

Investors are parsing a broad range of signals, from infection counts to more traditional indicators, for clues on the trajectory markets may take in coming weeks as the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
