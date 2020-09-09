Walmart.com Now Offers Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Solvent-Free Reinol Soap Gets the Grease and Grime Out But is Easy on the Skin

Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is now available on Walmart.com. Reinol has been popular in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries.

Reinol is a solvent-free soap that works on the toughest grease, grime, and tar that workers have to deal with at their jobs. Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is now available on Walmart.com. 

“We decided to bring Reinol Original Hand Cleaner to the American consumers this year,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “Now, consumers will be able to find Reinol on Walmart.com. This is great news for consumers looking for an effective hand cleaner that is easy on their skin.”

Leon said Reinol is a solvent-free soap that works on the toughest grease, grime, and tar that workers have to deal with at their jobs.

“For more than 100 years, Reinol has been used to remove odors, stains, dirt, oil, epoxies, inks, and paints that haven’t completely dried,” Leon added.

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps to pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol has been popular for decades with European workers in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries.

“We let our our product sell itself. When people use Reinol, they are sold,” Leon said.

Consumers, who now wash their hands constantly during the day because of COVID-19, also will like Reinol because it does not contain harsh chemicals.

“Soaps with solvents and harsh chemicals will be rough on your skin. Traditional soaps with solvents often contain mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha,” Leon said. “Today’s consumers are also more concerned about the health of their skin, which is another reason to choose Reinol.”

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“We are expanding our retail network in the United States. We want everyone, who gets their hands dirty with grease and grime, to know about Reinol and to be able to purchase Reinol. Walmart.com makes it easy for consumers to buy our hand cleaner.”

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com.

Attachments

  • Reinol – Economical
  • Reinol – Solvent-free 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Reinol Original Hand Cleaner
561-544-0719
[email protected]

