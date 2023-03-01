NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, a leader in cardholder loyalty, announces Walmart as its newest retail client to join its real-time redemption offering Checkout With Points, which is powered by FIS®. ampliFI’s real-time rewards suite gives financial institutions the power to engage cardholders during the transaction flow in a real-time, immediate way. Innovative solutions like Checkout With Points meet cardholders where they are versus pulling them to a website to use points earned and, in turn, driving increased engagement, improving retention and, ultimately, top-of-wallet card activity through increased spending.

Checkout With Points delivers immediacy and convenience, prompting cardholders at checkout with the option to redeem points for a discount on their Walmart purchase. Cardholders only need to use their rewards card for the transaction, follow a simple prompt at the register, select the offer to redeem, and instantly save on their purchase.

“ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is thrilled to announce Walmart is joining an expanding list of retailers participating in Checkout With Points,” says Mike Knoop, Chief Executive Officer at ampliFI Loyalty Solutions. “Walmart is the biggest retailer in the United States, and Walmart’s participation in Checkout With Points ensures that our clients’ cardholders have access to the most popular and convenient options available to fit their lifestyle and preference for redeeming points awarded from their financial institution. ampliFI is innovating and expanding our real-time rewards suite to accommodate shifting consumer preferences for more real-time engagement and cash-like offerings.”

According to a recent survey conducted by ampliFI, 85% of cardholders choose their card based on the rewards they earn and 71% say they have shifted their spending based on how they can take advantage of points earned. Checkout With Points and other programs available via ampliFI Loyalty Solutions’ real-time rewards suite provide financial institutions with the ability to align with cardholder demand through real-time engagement, reinforcing their brand and value to their cardholders. The addition of Walmart proves ampliFI’s clients have access to invaluable real-time redemption options, allowing their cardholders to use cash-like rewards their way.

About ampliFI Loyalty Solutions

ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is a loyalty and engagement company leading the market in solutions for banks and credit unions with assets between $1 billion and $50 billion. ampliFI’s proprietary technology tracks points earned by cardholders, delivers a comprehensive offering for redemption, and provides robust data & analytics. ampliFI offers innovative redemption options including classic rewards (cash back, gift cards, travel, merchandise, etc.), real-time rewards (Fuel With Points, Pay With Points, and Checkout With Points), and wealth rewards (cryptocurrency). Through a fully customized, cloud-based solution that is API-driven, ampliFI allows issuing partners to drive business growth via tailored loyalty and engagement with their cardholders. ampliFI is Visa’s exclusive domestic provider for loyalty.

