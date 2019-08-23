Walmart, Tesla look to address issues surrounding solar systems

Walmart Inc and Tesla Inc are looking to address all issues surrounding the solar installations at Walmart stores, the companies said late on Thursday, two days after the retailer sued the electric carmaker for “widespread negligence” that led to repeated fires at the installations.
