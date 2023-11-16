The Walter E. Washington Convention Center was the only center named a finalist in two categories.

Washington, DC, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC announced that the Walter E. Washington Convention Center received the Best Customer Service and On-Site Support Award by Exhibitor Group.

“Receiving the Best Customer Service Award after being named to EXHIBITORS Centers of Excellence List for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the tireless work of the Events DC team. We are world-class people delivering world-class service to all of our guests,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, we continue to innovate and enhance the experience of everyone that walks into our doors. We thank EXHIBITOR Magazine for this incredible honor.”

In addition to being named to the Centers of Excellence List, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center achieved LEED Gold certification in September, recognizing Events DC’s commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, efficiency and high-performance design. In October, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center was named one of North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events by Exhibitor Group for the fifth year in a row and received a Silver Stella Award for Best Convention Center in the Northeast region by Northstar Meetings Group.

“The facilities on this list have proven their ability to host trade shows and events of all sizes while providing world-class service and state-of-the-art accommodations,” said Emily Olson, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine.

The EXHIBITOR Magazine awards are based on five criteria: facility and functionality; location and accommodations; service and execution; expansions and upgrades; and awards and industry participation. The evaluation process also includes a survey of event planners, show organizers and exhibit managers who have recently hosted or exhibited at events within each facility, as well as a review of entrants’ event spaces, selling points and innovations conducted by a panel of corporate exhibit managers.

For more information about the EXHIBITOR Magazine awards, visit www.exhibitoronline.com.

