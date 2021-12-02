WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA PRESENCE

Global engineering firm opens office in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global engineering firm Walter P Moore opens its 22nd domestic office in Raleigh, North Carolina, demonstrating growth in the Carolinas, supplementing the Durham and Charlotte offices. The Raleigh office officially opened on November 29, 2021.

“Our move into Raleigh represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our entire platform more deeply within North Carolina, bringing value to our clients. I’m excited about the unique opportunities the new office presents to help us maintain existing relationships and build new client relationships in several of our targeted market sectors,” said Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO of Walter P Moore.

Jamie Brueggeman will head up the new office and has been named Managing Director for the firm’s Structures Group, which encompasses the integrated design services of structural engineering, enclosure engineering, construction engineering, secure design, and parking consulting. Brueggeman’s expertise includes designing and supervising building structures in the healthcare, educational, commercial, science & technology, industrial, and retail markets.

Managing Principal Daron Hester serves as Director of Operations for Diagnostics, overseeing forensic engineering, restoration & renovation, enclosure diagnostics, and parking restoration services.

Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group Blair Hanuschak added, “We look forward to expanding our expertise and designing important buildings in Raleigh, in healthcare, higher education, sports, aviation, and the commercial market sectors. Our team is excited about bringing our multi-discipline, integrated digital platform, and advanced model-based deliverables to help our clients deliver complex projects of any size.”

About Walter P Moore

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore’s 700+ professionals work across 22 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

