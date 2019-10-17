Breaking News
WANdisco LiveAnalytics Now Supports Databricks on AWS with Continuous Data Analytics

WANdisco LiveAnalytics allows “business intelligence as usual” as enterprises migrate from on-premises Hadoop to Spark-based analytics in the cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Holland, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today at Spark + AI Summit Europe an expansion of its LiveAnalytics solution for Databricks, which is now supported on AWS. The collaboration will ensure uninterrupted business insights for AWS users who are migrating data from on-premises Hadoop environments into Spark-based analytics in the AWS cloud.

The recently launched LiveAnalytics allows both migrated and migrating data to be immediately and continuously available for analysis. The platform works together with WANdisco’s LiveMigrator, which systematically enables enterprises’ on-premises data to be consistent with migrated cloud-based data on a petabyte scale. With LiveAnalytics and LiveMigrator working in tandem, business operations and analytics can operate unhindered as data shifts to the cloud.

“With this partnership, WANdisco further integrates its functions with Databricks to help enterprises modernize their analytics platform,” said WANdisco CEO David Richards. “Enterprises can now migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics into AWS Databricks without any disruption to their analytics processing, offering a smooth and easy transition from Hadoop to Spark.”

See how LiveAnalytics works to enable continuous analytics as data migrates to the cloud, or see a live demo at Spark + AI Summit at WANdisco stand #84.

WANdisco also recently commissioned an independent evaluation of the performance and scale benefits that come with LiveAnalytics and WANdisco’s general migration capabilities. The study compared the time needed by WANdisco and Cloudera BDR to first take advantage of migrated data. The study showed that regardless of the scale of data, WANdisco made the data available after three minutes while Cloudera BDR would take 85 days for a petabyte of data.

About WANdisco
WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com﻿.

Media Contact
Josh Turner
Silicon Valley Communications
[email protected]
+1 (917) 231-0550

