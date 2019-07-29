Wantalease.com: Nissan Offers Aggressive Deals on New Leases in July

Breaking News
Several Brands Offer Discounts on SUV Leases, Nissan Offers Attractive Lease Deals on Several of Their Vehicles

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings for the month of July.  Several automotive brands offered discounts on SUV’s entering the month of July, with Nissan offering enticing deals to shoppers on a variety of vehicles.

The Nissan Sentra is currently priced the lowest of all vehicles, coming in at just $129 per month.  Despite small price fluctuations, the Nissan Sentra has remained the most affordable vehicle to lease for the past five months. The average lease payment for the Nissan Sentra was $132 per month.

While most vehicle payments have remained steady into July, dealers have offered discounts on a variety of SUV’s to continue spurring interest in summer lease deals.  The two largest discounts were the Nissan Titan with a -$86.89 decrease in monthly payment, and the Nissan Pathfinder with a -$49.31 decrease in monthly payment.  The Titan is offered at just $195 per month, while the Pathfinder is priced at $259.

“We’re seeing an increase in discounts on SUVs to entice shoppers who may be interested in a larger vehicle, but want their monthly payments to remain equivalent to the pricing of many popular car leases,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com.  “As the automotive industry continues to push limits in affordability, it’s no surprise consumers are prioritizing low monthly payments on new leases.” 

The vehicles with the largest increased monthly payment are the Audi A3 with a 14.45% increase, and the Ford Escape with a 12.75% increase in price from June.  The A3 is currently offered at $339 per month, while the Escape is offered for $249.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest online marketplace for leases.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world’s first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.Wantalease.com.

