RENO, Nev. — An Afghanistan War veteran and Republican running for Senate in what is expected to be one of this year’s most closely watched races is expanding his campaign as he sets his sights firmly on a vulnerable Democratic incumbent.

Former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown spoke with members of the media, including Fox News Digital, last week after opening a new campaign headquarters in Reno, Nevada, as he aims to oust incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen and flip the Silver State red.

[Read Full story at source]