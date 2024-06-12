Afghanistan war veteran Sam Brown has won Nevada’s Republican Senate primary and will now face off against a tough incumbent Democrat in the November general election.
Brown led former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Gunter by around 24 percentage points when The Associated Press called the race.
The campaign turned increasingly ugly in the months preceding the election, with Gunter and Brown battling over who was the true MAGA and America First candidate in the race. <
