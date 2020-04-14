Ware2Go Partners with 1M Masks to Deliver Free PPE to Healthcare Workers

ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ware2Go , a UPS (NYSE:UPS) company that helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers, is partnering with 1M Masks , a New York City grassroots initiative, to ship one million medical masks to healthcare workers, quickly and at no cost.

Ware2Go is donating its logistics technology, network of warehouses, and fulfillment and shipping services to allow medical providers to order free personal protective equipment (PPE) from the 1M Masks website. Ware2Go connected the 1M Masks website to its platform so healthcare professionals can quickly and easily place orders and receive free PPE, reducing the friction of getting the gear they need. Within a week, the Ware2Go enabled e-commerce ordering process started shipping much-needed supplies to frontline healthcare workers and can ship PPE across the nation.

“Ware2Go is happy to support healthcare professionals who are going above and beyond for our communities,” said Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton, who spent 20 years living in New York. “We’re trying to make it easy for them to get the equipment they need so they can focus their efforts on helping the patients who need their attention.”

Shafqat Islam created 1M Masks after receiving messages from parents at his daughter’s school about medical professionals at major New York City hospitals sending out alerts that they were days away from running out of PPE. Islam worked with a team of volunteers and partners at NewsCred to scale the initiative. They reached out to a handful of other New York City area startups and investors and within 24 hours had secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

“Healthcare workers around the world are making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Islam, 1M Masks founder and NewsCred CEO. “We owe it to the doctors and nurses on the frontline to help them, and with the help of our wonderful partners, we are making it happen.”

Ware2Go warehouse partner Transformco is also helping out by donating the labor costs at its Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, warehouse to support the relief effort.

With the launch of its website, 1M Masks now accepts online orders from healthcare workers. New York City is the initial focus for 1M Masks, but the organization plans to extend assistance as far as its funding will allow. The delivery of PPE to frontline healthcare workers via 1M Masks will continue as long as resources are available to fill requests. Companies or individuals interested in donating to the cause can do so at the 1M Masks website .

