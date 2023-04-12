Increasing Automation in Cold Storage Facilities is Estimated to Create Significant Growth Opportunities for the Warehouse Robotics Industry Over the Forecast Period. The top 5 Prominent Players in the Global Warehouse Robotics Industry Are ABB Ltd, KION Group, FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, and Daifuku.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global warehouse robotics market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,924.3 million in 2033. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,365.8 million by 2023.

Warehouse automation is expanding rapidly as a result of the explosive demand for consumables and perishable goods across several industries, including electronics, automotive, and e-commerce. The warehouse industry is looking to manufacturers for integrated robotics solutions to speed up product delivery to customers, which is advantageous for the robotics market.

A huge increase in terms of independent and small-scale warehouses is driving up demand for robots that are affordable and simple to use. Necessity for robots in warehouse activities is being further elevated by mix-volume production across locations.

There is a rising demand for goods supplied through online sales channels as a result of shifting demographics and extensive internet access. As new e-commerce warehouse building increases globally, there are numerous potential for automation solutions. In 2022, the global market for industrial robotics was made up of 3% to 5% industrial robotics.

In 2021, the industrial robots market experienced a significant expansion, and over the projected period, the trend is anticipated to continue. The International Federation of Robotics estimates that the number of industrial robots installed annually climbed to 517,000 units in 2021 from 394,000 units the year before. From 2020 and 2021, it showed a growth of around 30%.

In Asia Pacific, the top markets for industrial robot sales are still China, Japan, South Korea, and the Association of Southeast Asian States. Robots are predicted to have profitable potential in warehouse tasks as a result of a key rise in terms of the usage of robots across industries.

Key Takeaways from Warehouse Robotics Market Study

Top 5 countries are anticipated to generate a share of around 85.3% in the warehouse robotics market by 2023.

in the warehouse robotics market by 2023. From 2018 to 2021, the warehouse robotics market witnessed a considerable CAGR of 7.0% .

. Italy warehouse robotics market is expected to hold a moderate share of about 24.1% by 2033.

by 2033. China warehouse robotics market is projected to generate a share of around 66.9% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on product type, the automated guided vehicles segment is estimated to account for a share of 44% by 2033.

“By 2033, the market is anticipated to expand due to increased demand from retailers and e-commerce businesses. It is predicted that full-lifecycle management of returned and recycled goods would open up significant prospects for robotic solutions in inventory control. Due to supply chain optimization, demand for robotics in warehouse activities is also projected to increase.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Warehouse Robotics Market

In order to boost efficiency, a number of businesses and new robot start-ups are concentrating on cutting-edge and creative solutions for warehouses. Well-known players are pursuing acquisition strategies.

In order to satisfy the needs of end users, they are also working on new and integrated robots. Businesses are concentrating on launching new warehouse projects, especially in developing nations.

The reason given is increasing demand for third-party logistics. New product introductions and acquisition tactics are also priorities for manufacturing organizations.

For Instance

In February 2022, after the success of its first two projects, Hai Robotics announced its collaboration with the world’s largest sportswear company Anta on a new autonomous warehouse. Hai Robotics is considered to be a recognized supplier in the industry thanks to the membership of the most recent Anta project and several other active projects in the apparel & footwear market.

Find More Valuable Insights into Warehouse Robotics Market

The research report analyzes the market demand trends of warehouse robotics. The global market estimation and growth projection are based on factors such as end-use industries development, replacement ratio, and adoption rate of warehouse robotics.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) research scope, the warehouse robotics market has been studied and segmented on the basis of Product Type, Function, Payload Capacity, End-use Industry & Region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, the supply side and demand side.

Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicle

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical and SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Function:

Picking & Placing

Palletizing & De-Palletizing

Transportation

Packing

By Payload Capacity:

Below 100 Kg

100 to 200 Kg

200 to 300 Kg

300 to 400 Kg

400 to 600 Kg

600 to 900 Kg

900 to 1200 Kg

Above 1200 Kg

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Independent Warehouse Cold Storage Dry Storage

E-commerce

Chemical, Rubber and Plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Warehouse Robotics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs/Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies (TOC Continued…)

