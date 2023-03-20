The fast expansion of the online shopping business relies on warehouse robots to help handle the large amount of sales and deliveries. These robots are found in e-commerce company warehouses, making tasks like scanning barcodes and managing inventory quicker and more efficient.

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global warehouse robotics market was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 & is estimated to Reach USD 19.2 Billion in 2032. It is attributed to register a CAGR of 13.3% between 2023 and 2032. Warehouse robotics includes automated systems such as cartonization software and bagging machines that help to speed up packaging operations.

Key Takeaway:

By Type , in 2022, the mobile robots segment has generated the largest revenue share 2022.

, in 2022, the segment has generated the largest revenue share 2022. By Function , the assembling & dissembling segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022.

, the segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022. By End-User , the e-commerce segment had dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022.

, the had dominated the market, and it accounted for the largest global revenue in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.2% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Warehouse robotics can be regarded as one of the most efficient methods to reduce costs and increase the availability of labor. It also helps to improve operational skills in manufacturing industries.

Factors affecting the growth global warehouse robotics market

Several factors can affect the growth of the warehouse robotics market. Some of these factors include:

High labor costs: Increasing labor costs in various industries fueling the adoption of warehouse robots in industries to reduce labor costs.

Increasing use in manufacturing industries: Warehouse robots help workers move inventory into a centralized area for picking, making it faster to assemble individual orders.

COVID-19: The global market is affected negatively due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of the closure of manufacturing industries and disruptions in the supply chain.

High maintenance Cost of robots: As warehouse robots are advanced in technology they required regular maintenance, for routine maintenance required high costs. This has a negative impact on market growth.

Top Trends in Global Warehouse Robotics Market

Recent advancement in 3D printing technology has made it easier for start-ups and new technicians to create their own robots. The majority of stakeholders prefer robots with simple interfaces for warehouse logistic operations that are simple to operate and require little upkeep.

Growing trends of industry 4.0 is enables robots to receive instructions and respond to the scenario. Market players such as ABB and KION GROUP AG, FANUC CORPORATION, and others are now focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase penetration in China’s warehouse robotics market.

Market Growth

The Warehouse Robotics market growth is propelled by the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other technologies that have emerged in the warehouse sector.

During the COVID-19 pandemic robots and automation plays important role in managing situation. Robots are useful for lifting heavy loads and efficiently picking, transporting, and packaging as compared to the human workforce, which is responsible for the adoption of robots in warehouses.

Regional Analysis

The warehouse robotics market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 34.2% in 2022 owing to the rapid construction of warehouses and distribution centers in the region. The growth of the market in the region is being driven by rising demand for warehouse robots in logistics operations to reduce costs and time.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the presence of manufacturing companies in emerging economies. China is the largest buyer of warehouse robots.

Competitive Landscape

E-commerce businesses are automating their facilities in collaboration with robotic system providers to stay ahead of the competition. In order to improve the speed and efficiency of the assembly line, businesses are combining the use of human labor with the use of robotics to complete tasks and production.

Some of the major players in the warehouse robotics market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG., Prime Robotics, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fetch Robotics Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 19.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 13.3% North America Revenue Share 34.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Rapid growth is being experienced by the growing adoption of cost-effective, adaptable, and effective robots for process automation in warehouses. Various warehouse processes such as storage and retrieval, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging are automated by warehouse robots. Increasing demand for automation in various industrial sectors across the globe is a key factor for the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

Market Restraints

In emerging economies, there is a lack of logistics infrastructure and warehouse chains, as well as a late return on investment (ROI) from the business sector which is anticipated to negative impact on market growth. Also, high initial costs and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

Market Opportunities

Cold storage facilities use warehouse robots to perform various tasks such as sortation, palletizing, loading, and unloading. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the food and beverages industries. The high demand for AMRs for warehouse and material handling applications creates significant growth opportunities.

Product Type Insight

Type Insight

The Product segment of robotic systems includes various types of robots, such as Mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, and cartesian robots. On basis of type mobile robots segment is dominant in the market with market share and will remain dominant during the forecast period.

Mobile robots are particularly significant in the global warehousing industry, as they can efficiently transport small payloads within the facility. The use of Cartesian robotics in warehouse operations such as material handling, picking up and placing, loading, and unloading has also led to rapid growth in this segment of machines. Articulated robots are another essential part of this industry, accounting for a substantial share of the market in 2022 due to their ability to perform challenging tasks with precision.

Function Insight

In terms of function, the global warehouse robotics market is categorized into several segments, including pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, packaging, and assembling & dissembling. In 2022, the pick & place segment held the largest market share, accounting for 34% of the market.

The packaging segment was the second-largest segment, with a market share of 23% in 2022. Many enterprises are adopting robotic systems to improve packaging efficiency by utilizing sustainable and future-proof solutions, which has contributed to the growth of this segment.

End-User Insight

Based on end-users e-commerce segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share in 2022. There was increasing popularity for online shopping and increasing demand for speedy and doorstep delivery of orders. This resulted in competition in the e-commerce industry.

Businesses in the e-commerce industry have emphasized the use of logistics robots, timely delivery, and high-quality packaging. For example, Amazon unveiled a new delivery drone in 2019 that can deliver packages in less than 30 minutes and will begin shipping packages to customers within a range of approximately 15 miles.

The automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage industries are also expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to rising disposable income, increasing customer demand for real-time delivery, and a surge in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) consumption.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Other Types

Based on Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-Palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

Assembling & Dissembling

Based on End-User

E-commerce

Automotive

Textile

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Metal & Machinery

Rubber & Plastics

Other End-Use Industries

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG.

Prime Robotics

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corporation

Yamaha Robotics

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Warehouse Robotics Market

In May 2022, The ABB Robotic introduced De-palletizer robot as a solution for handling intricate de-palletizing tasks in healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer packaged goods sectors.

In September 2021, ABB introduced the FlexBuffer robotic work cell for e-commerce supply chain operations.

