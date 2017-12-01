Breaking News
Home / Top News / Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.”  We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Friday, January 5, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 3084269. The call will also be available via webcast at www.wmg.com. 

About Warner Music Group
With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Bros., Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville, as well as Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world’s leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights worldwide. 

Investor Relations Contact:                                                                                            
Lori Scherwin                                                          
(212) 275-3911                                                                               
[email protected]                        

Media Contact:
James Steven
(212) 275-2213       
[email protected]  

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.