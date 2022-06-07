Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Credit Suisse Communications Conference

Breaking News
NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Eric Levin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 14th, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

Media Contact:
James Steven
James.Steven@wmg.com

Investor Contact:
Kareem Chin
Kareem.Chin@wmg.com

