WARNING: GRAPHIC REFERENCES TO SEX CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN
EXCLUSIVE: A Republican lawmaker in New Mexico introduced a bill Friday that would mandate an automatic death sentence for people convicted of certain child sex crimes.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, state Rep. Stefani Lord, who has advocated strengthening existing laws to protect children from sexual predators, said she was inspired to introduce HB 109 following the re
