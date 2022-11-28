Webinar Presenter Joan Luby, M.D.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Warning Signs & What to Look for: Anxiety and Depression in Childhood” on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Joan L. Luby, M.D., the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Psychiatry and Director and Founder of the Early Emotional Development Program at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Luby is a BBRF Scientific Council Member and a recipient of the 2020 Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Research. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Research shows that anxiety and depression among children ages 3-17 have increased over the last five years. Teachers, school counselors and other educational professionals are on the front line of dealing with kids with mental health issues and can often be among some of the first people to see that a child is struggling.

Enhancing the potential for early intervention is important and because educational professionals have relationships with students and their families, they are often the people who guide students and their families to resources. As educational professionals learn more about mental health issues, their ability to make appropriate referrals for evaluation will improve for students and their families.

The webinar is hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

