Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced the launch of “gLTL”, giving LTL shippers access to the gig economy for the first time ever. The last-mile transportation category has been utilizing the gig economy for years, and WARP Co-Founder Daniel Sokolovsky was one of the first to do so with AxleHire. Using proprietary technology and its vast catalog of carriers, WARP has now created a new LTL network for freight shippers by utilizing the gig economy.

In a traditional hub-and-spoke LTL network, freight shippers must wait to move their loads via shared truckload until enough other shippers have filled the truck whether that be a 53 footer or box truck. With WARP’s new technology, shippers can now unlock additional capacity, at faster rates with access to every size vehicle imaginable from sedans to SUVs and sprinter vans. The new service includes direct to store delivery, inventory transfer to fulfillment centers, warehouse to warehouse transfers, and last-mile delivery.

“With the launch of gLTL, we’ve just unlocked a new level of capacity for shippers looking to move freight more dynamically. We can now match inventory with customer demand in real-time, while reducing touch points and cost,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of WARP. “Whether it’s restocking a viral product or responding faster to natural disasters by getting products to those in need more immediately, this is a solution for those who cannot afford to wait.”

By expanding to a larger mix of carriers, LTL shippers will more effectively be able to respond to surges in consumer demand by restocking shelves faster than ever before. There is also cost savings when it comes to fuel due to smaller vehicle size and easier access to stores in crowded urban areas where larger vehicles are not allowed. Instead of yet another transfer and more potential for damaged products, WARP removes that additional touch point by providing access to a smaller vehicle right from the start.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it’s direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last-mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

