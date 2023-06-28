WARP will forgo margin if they aren’t able to optimize the shipment using their suite of technology solutions

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today WARP , a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, announced their new “Delivery Optimization Experience” (DOX) program for LTL shippers with just $1/pallet fee if their technology isn’t able to optimize a shipper’s load based on cost, speed, or efficiency. The program centers on same-/next-day delivery within a 100-mile radius of 10 metro areas. As part of the program, WARP will provide a free, transparent analysis to any shipper, and if they can’t save them either time or money, based on a shipper’s priorities, they’ll move each pallet for just a one dollar fee on top of carrier costs.

The program aims to call out “freight tech” companies that claim to solve supply chain challenges with technology, but only expose the problems without solving them. These companies are lining their pockets while doing nothing to fundamentally improve the movement of goods. Additionally, while technology is essential to almost every business in every sector, simply adding “tech” to a product or company description does not mean that it is the differentiating factor that warrants a company’s bloated valuation.

“We’re calling bullshit on all the so-called ‘freight tech’ companies that have raised millions of dollars of capital, only to blow it on over-hiring and expensive marketing tactics – none of which are solving the true issues in logistics,” said Daniel Sokolovksy, WARP CEO and Co-Founder. “It’s time we stopped creating an environment where if shippers win, carriers lose, and vise-versa. It’s time to put an end to companies who claim they have technology that supports both shippers and carriers, but in the end the only ones who win are themselves. It’s time we do better.”

WARP has built a network of carriers and cross-docks with a heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans so they can offer customers an end-to-end supply chain solution that shifts dynamically based on volume and price/speed preferences. Using their suite technology solutions, partners and people, WARP optimizes freight both physically and digitally. WARP helps customers connect their supply chain by consolidating purchase orders, routing freight together, running consolidated trucks and with their tech-backed WARP Station cross-docks. Their DirecTrack technology gives customers real-time access to where their freight is at all times without having to make any phone calls or send any emails.

While technology is “how” WARP will be able to be successful in their mission to solve the most complex freight shipping challenges, it’s the interconnectedness of their platform and their consultative approach that makes them a “solutions” company, not a “tech” company.

*Metro Areas Include: Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it’s a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

