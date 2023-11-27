NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Warped Games (https://presale.warped.games), an emerging force in web3 gaming, proudly announced the successful conclusion of its WARPED Utility Token Presale on November 23, 2023. The presale outcome was remarkable, with the sale soaring and achieving the $1.185 million goal within two hours. This marks a significant achievement for Warped Games, as the team continues to develop in the burgeoning web3 space, overcoming challenges associated with establishing a unique brand in an already saturated crypto-gaming market and demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the project’s vision.

“It’s been a long road to get here, and we couldn’t have made it this far without the support and encouragement of our community.” said founder Adam. “Our team has been laying this foundation for over a year to carve out a niche in a pioneering and rapidly evolving digital landscape. This sale proved that hard work and perseverance will always be the most rewarding path to long-term goals. Our incredible community showed their support for that reason.”

Central Functions of the WARPED Utility Token in the Warped Gaming Ecosystem:

The WARPED token is the backbone of our ecosystem, providing holders with the power to:

Guide game development and design decisions: Owning WARPED tokens empowers you to shape the game’s future. Token holders can contribute to game design and feature decisions, influencing the evolution of the Warped Universe through a majority rule voting system.

Fueling the conversion from Web2 to Web3: WARPED tokens are the key to bridging the web2 to web3 divide, leading players toward true digital ownership facilitating the effortless transformation of in-game collectibles into on-chain assets, ensuring their portability and compatibility across our expansive gaming universe.

Unlock exclusive in-game areas and features: Holding WARPED tokens grants access to unique content. This includes special in-game items, collectibles, and events designed specifically for our community of token holders.

Moreover, the WARPED token plays an instrumental role in the project’s evolution through its trade-tax funding mechanism.

About Warped Games

Warped Games is a gaming studio composed of passionate developers and designers with experience working on popular games such as Lego Universe, Star Citizen, Jumpgate and Dragons & Titans, and more. They are pioneers of the web3 gaming space, always striving for innovation, being the first team to launch wallet connection and interactive NFT utilities in Unreal Engine 5 under the STARL Metaverse project. Building on that foundation, our ambitions are taking our goals far and beyond.

Join us for the Warped Games’ Utility Token launch on Wednesday, November 29th at 9 PM UTC

Find links to the Warped Community on https://solo.to/warped_games

